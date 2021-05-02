Nürburgring – 41

The ‘Green Hell’ and its 20 km with 40 left and 50 right turns first, and the GP track later, are a mecca of world motorsport. In the Nordschleife Niki Lauda suffered on August 1, 1976 the terrible accident that almost cost him his life at the Bergwerk corner, where his Ferrari hit the protections, was run over by the German Harald Ertl and the American Brett Lunger and ended up devoured by the flames. The terrible accident put the end to the ‘Green Hell’ in F1 after a history of 22 races that crowned legends of this sport: Fangio (3), Stewart (3), Ascari (2), Surtees (2), Jacky Ickx (2) Farina, Brooks, Hill, Clark, Brabham, Hulme, Regazzoni, Reuteman, Hunt and Moss (1). The GP track, near the old Nordschleife, has the peculiarity of having hosted Grand Prix under four different names: it arrived in 1995 as the European GP, ​​it became the Luxembourg GP in 1997 and 1998, since 2009 the German GP and in 2020 Eifel GP.