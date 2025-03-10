The new Formula 1 circuit in the capital will be baptized with the name of Madring. It is expected that its construction begins this spring, after the award of the works to a group or constructor consortium. The City Council is currently analyzing the different technical and economic proposals presented to the tender.

The chosen name, according to sources of the organization, is inspired by some cities in Centro Europe, as is the case of the Hungary Grand Prix, which is called Hungaroring or the GP Gran Prize in Germany, which is called Hocknheimring (and before Nürburgring). The suffix ring means ring.

In spite of everything, there has been a long debate among the organizers (there are already criticisms in social networks), but the name should begin to be made known to form a brand image and the future sale of localities.

In principle, the circuit will have 22 curves and a total of 5.4 kilometers. The project has been designed by the Italian company Dromo, although it is pending approval by FIA.

Nor is it ruled out that he suffers from any modification for neighborhood complaints and some housing route is away, since during training and the celebration of the prize itself, the noise will exceed what is allowed by the current regulations.