The circle is tightening on Donald Trump. The former president could be indicted next Tuesday for paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to buy her silence about their relationship. But that of Stephanie Clifford – this is Daniels’ real name – is just one of many investigations launched against the former president. Among the investigations there are in fact that of Georgia on electoral interference, those on confidential documents found in Mar-a-Lago and on January 6th.

The porn star

The New York prosecutor’s office has been investigating Trump’s alleged illegal funds for Stormy Daniels for some time in exchange for silence on their relationship, and is ready – according to rumors – to indict him. Michael Cohen, his former fixer, accused the tycoon of being aware of the payment. Cohen allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about her relationship with Trump and was then repaid by Trump while he was in the White House. Cohen confessed to the New York authorities that the former president knew everything and repaid him monthly with false payments for legal expenses, in violation of the rules on financing electoral campaigns. * CIVIL INQUIRY INTO INFLATED ASSETS: New York authorities accuse Trump of lying to banks and insurers by inflating the value of his assets by billions of dollars. And they aim to ban the Trumps – the former president and his three children Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka – from leading any company in New York.

Voting interference

A special grand jury recently concluded investigations into possible interference by Trump and his allies in the 2020 election. The grand jury’s final report is still classified, but according to rumors, indictments against at least ten people have been recommended. * LE Confidential cards

The Justice Department has appointed Special Prosecutor Jack Smith to lead the criminal investigation into how Trump handled classified documents once he exited the White House. Several classified papers were found at his Florida home during an FBI search. * THE JANUARY 6 INVESTIGATION: The Congressional Assault Investigating Committee has concluded that Trump and his cohorts participated in a plan to overturn the 2020 election. Special Counsel Smith is conducting his own investigation into Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the outcome of the vote.