The circle of the World Cup: cast and guests of the program for Qatar 2022

Who is the cast (and guests) of Il Circolo dei Mondiali, the program broadcast on Rai 1 after the matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup? The program is conducted by Alessandra De Stefano, director of Rai Sport. At her side, as happened with The Circle of Rings during the last Olympics, still Sara Simeoni, Jury Chechi and Diego Antonelli. With them new grafts such as Signoroni & The MC Band who will take care of the musical part of the program and Gianfelice Facchetti.

And the guests? Many sports personalities will alternate in the studio, but not only. We start with the coach of our national football team, Roberto Mancini. Then a prestigious and always welcome guest whom we listened to during the commentary on Rai 2 of the Turin finals of the ATP Tennis tournament, namely Adriano Panatta. Then again from the world of journalism a football expert and Inter fan, or the director of TgLa7 Enrico Mentana. Then again: former footballers Christian Vieri, Bruno Giordano and Beppe Signori. The former Bologna and Turin player Eraldo Pecci will then intervene, then the coach of the national basketball team Gianmarco Pozzecco, then the coach of the men’s national volleyball team Fefè De Giorgi. So from the world of entertainment, the presence of actresses Cristiana Capotondi and Anna Foglietta is expected.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Il Circolo dei Mondiali (cast and guests above) on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast (almost) every day at 10.15 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.