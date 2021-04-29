Little by little, cinemas begin to open their doors in the safest way possible. Cinépolis has done his thing projecting a little anime with the movie of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and now the National Cinematheque will do his thing with a very special function for April 30, the day of the child in Mexico.

Chunibyo demo koi ga shitai – Take on Me: the Movie will be screened at the National Cinematheque next April 30 with schedules to be confirmed. This film based on the anime of the same name is directed by Tatsuya ishihara and produced by Kyoto Animation.

Its original release was on January 6 in Japan, but if you didn’t see it on the big screen, now you can enjoy it on the National Cinematheque which is located at Av. México Coyoacán 389, Colonia Xoco, in the Benito Juárez delegation.

Let’s not lose sight of Chunibyo demo koi ga shitai – Take on Me: the Movie It will be available during this weekend, so we recommend that you take a tour of the social networks of the National Cinema to get more information.

More anime is coming at the National Cinematheque

According to the information available, we will have more anime in the National Cinematheque, So this is a good time to take care of yourself, have a healthy distance and take a getaway to this venue where all kinds of films are usually shown.

On May 7 we will have Dan Machi – The Arrow of Orion -. This film was directed by Katsushi Sakurabi, while the story is by Fujino Ōmori and the production is by JC Staff and the distributor, as with the film Chunibyo, comes from the hand of Madness Entertainment.

Then, in the middle of summer, from July 1 to 11, it will also be screened at the National Cinematheque a flashback series of the God of Manga, the legendary Osamu Tezuka. The information is scarce about this topic, but, we will be up to date to inform you about these animations.

