The black cat – which was discovered after being a kitten to be precise – which for almost two weeks remained “prisoner” inside the King-Eplanet cinema in via Ausonia, Palermo, finally made it out, after a series of unsuccessful attempts to capture him or at least to put him in a position to exit.

In the meantime, however, the kitten had apparently been joined by her mother inside the cinema, one of the best known in the Sicilian capital. So the cats to be caught had become two. A few days ago the mission was accomplished, also thanks to the collaboration of a lady from the neighborhood who has been looking after strays in the area for years.

“After the news of the Ansa came out, a lady expert in cats with a particular cage came to see us for two days in a row – explains Giovanni Vitale, director of the cinema – but unfortunately we were unable to capture them or allow them to go out. Then, thanks to the lady who looks after these strays, we came up with a solution because we understood that they had entered through one of the air vents inside the bathrooms. We have positioned a table and a ladder so as to allow the kittens to find, by climbing, the same road from which they had entered and thus they have gained the exit, returning to their world, which is the road “.

In these fifteen days, the managers of the cinema had worked hard to make the kittens survive by leaving water and food in the room every day. «We gave water and treats they did not bother – adds Vitale – but certainly in a public place the kittens could not continue to live, also respecting our customers. During the day they never saw each other, then from time to time we saw from the cameras that they went around. Once a spectator told us that the kitten had climbed into an armchair, she was there to watch the film for a while and then she left », concludes Vitale with a smile.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here)Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– Farewell to Melo, the dog mascot of the Benedictine monastery of Catania has died in his sleep

– Florida, a man collides with a bear to protect his dogs

– Filomena, the cat “thrown away” from a car, today has a happy second life

– The dog Timmy returns home and waits for the grave young Giorgio after being run over

– There is a bird that looks like a dragon straight out of fantasy novels

– Jill Biden introduces Willow, the new White House cat

– Snow storm in Turkey, a cat finds refuge in the heat of a stray dog

– A stray cat waits in front of a house until she is welcomed by the family

– There is a bird that looks like a dragon straight out of fantasy novels

– Ten puppies kidnapped in Naples: they were crammed into two small cages for rabbits

– A dog waits on the beach for its owner who has been drowned by the waves

– Paul, a dog abandoned in a cage in a quarry, needs someone to restore his trust

– They leave the car with the window open and bear cubs take advantage of it

– Free four cats locked all day in a mini-cage, reported the owner in Modena

– He was wandering on the street just 10 days old, so the cat Clove was rescued and now has a happy life

– He overturns with the car, his faithful dog never abandons him

– Ozzie, the oldest gorilla in the world, has died aged 61. Since 1998 he has been in the Atlanta Zoo

– The very rare bald eagle attack: catch and devour a seagull on Central Park’s frozen pond

– Lupen, the dog with the calculations rejected by everyone for eight years, has found a home thanks to La Zampa

– The touching gesture of love between two dogs: Kaya lies down on the grave of her playmate Gaspar and stays there for a whole morning

– A woman sees a cat on the edge of a bridge and decides to intervene: this is the story of Ducky

– Find her missing cat by recognizing its meow through the phone

– In a car with 39 puppies of dogs destined for the black market: they were locked up in chicken cages, one reported in Caserta

– In the Netherlands 200,000 chicks are culled to stem the avian

– Spain, first custody of a dog based on emotional bond

– The story of Vika, a 10-year-old girl surprised by the snow storm and who survived a freezing night hugging a stray dog

– In danger of drowning, the dog Millie is saved thanks to a sausage and a drone

– A cat found in a garden has overcome his fears and is now living happily

– In Sanremo a bus driver overwhelms and kills a dog, then leaves without rescuing him. Anger is unleashed on social media

– Over 100 laboratory monkeys escape from a van after an accident, but their escape to freedom is short-lived

– “Enough with the fish bowls: they drive them crazy”, the historic decision of a leading French company in the care of pets

– “Stop the extermination of hamsters”, protests break out in Hong Kong and fake documents appear to save them from the order to kill 2,000 after Covid cases

– Dog killed by wolves in Trentino, experts: “They have never been aggressive towards humans, that’s how it really went”

– A cat runs to meet the boy who found her hidden under a car and never leaves him

– Shih Tzu dog risks his life for secretly eating dozens of hair ties

– This is how whales feed without suffocating

– Two cats found on a dirt road after the operation now have a happy life

– The story of Nanetto, the dog who, after having risked dying, is now looking for a family forever

– The story of Clarence, the dog abandoned in the supermarket parking lot who never stops hugging those who saved him