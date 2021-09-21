Image from the documentary ‘Mario Camus, according to the cinema “, with the Cantabrian filmmaker in his apartment in Santander, with a black and white portrait of Ignacio Aldecoa behind him.

On September 1, warned by Rocío and Manuela, the daughters of Mario Camus, that the creator’s state of health was rapidly deteriorating, Sigfrid Monleon traveled to Santander and showed him a first montage of his documentary Mario Camus, according to the cinema, inquiry into the director of The Beehive, The Birds of Baden-Baden or The holy innocents. A fascinating hour and a half, in that version that EL PAÍS has had access to, which responds to the first sentence heard on the screen of the person portrayed: “Everything I can tell you is in the movies.” And, as Monleón assures: “Mario was well aware that this documentary honors his work while serving as his cinematic testament. He asked his daughters to call me so he could see it and endorse it ”. Camus passed away last Saturday at the age of 86.

And there is his cinema, but also the soul of Camus. A small team recorded him on various occasions in his apartment in Santander, in interviews guided by Monleón —with extensive experience both in fiction with the bike or The Consul of Sodom as in documentaries with The last trick or Chant-, thus becoming the viewer’s guide, and filmed in 16 millimeters, “because Mario Camus cannot be shot digitally”, in a happy occurrence as portraitist and portrayed. As Monleón continues: “It is that he made 30 films, and only Carlos Saura shot more than he did. Except in a certain way for Manolo Summers, the entire generation of New Spanish Cinema is spoiled. They didn’t find a way to engage with the industry. People like Angelino Fons or Miguel Picazo, and in a certain way even Basilio Martín Patino couldn’t make the films they wanted ”. On the other hand, Camus shot a lot, either because he had a large offspring to feed, or “because he loved his job,” points out Monleón, who dedicates a part of the film to taking minutes of the various occasions in which the filmmaker reflects on the importance of respect the work of the directors. A philosophy that is summarized in a line of dialogue by Carmen Maura in Shadows in a battle: “Any trade that one loves and respects helps you live.” The documentary maker insists: “He wanted to work and even in Raphael’s films he put his little things, smuggling. He never did anything carelessly or quickly, but relied on rigor and conviction. “

Mario Camus, in ‘Mario Camus, according to the cinema’, by Sigfrid Monleón.

Monleón speaks with a certain melancholy of his relationship with Camus: “He accepted the documentary the first time, but he played a lot to back down, to suggest that only his voice should come out.” In the feature film they sometimes secretly record him, and he looks startled: “Aren’t you filming me?” “I think that gives the measure of how it was,” says the documentary maker. “We all have our vanity, but humility gained in him. His attitude is seen in his gesture and in his cinema. You can also see her coquetry, putting her feet firmly on the table. I doubted if he would accept to appear on the screen because he saw himself as old ”. After several visits, Monleón filmed the interviews in March; “Just a month later the medical alarms went off,” and she began to receive care from her daughters.

Reviewing his filmography, Camus blurts out on the screen: “They are all the same movie, except for two or three”

Before the camera, Camus sees images from his films, an experience that he suddenly decides not to pursue. He confesses: “On the one hand I like to remember; on the other, I see people who have disappeared ”. Sitting in the part of his living room that corresponds to his office, three photos appear behind him: a portrait of Claudio Rodríguez, another of Miguel Delibes with a beret and a close-up of Ignacio Aldecoa (of whom he adapted works on three occasions). It is his passion for literature, his drive for reading, which also fueled his scripts. “He is a non-obvious filmmaker. Apparently he made very different films, and many viewers do not know if he is an author, a craftsman, a storyteller ”, says Monleón, who on screen is the opposite of the portrayed person. “He was an author with a very marked poetics, who tended to classicism, to hide behind the staging, and who shunned rhetoric.” In fact, when he settled in the apartment he lived in at the end of his days, he donated almost all his books to a library for the elderly, “and he only stayed, in addition to the works of his beloved writers such as Aldecoa, with those of poetry” .

María José Alfonso and Antonio Gades, in ‘Con el viento solano’ (1966).

Camus strictly complies with the myth of the dry, sober Cantabrian and even, on some occasions, sly. When reviewing his filmography, he blurts out: “They are all the same movie, except for two or three.” And it is not known if he says it because he believes it or to shake off further reflections. About his style he says: “Over time I acquired a trade”, and he only concedes “I was always concerned about the form of cinema.” Monleón rescues through his films his great themes: sport as a source of intelligence and freedom; the rescue of the dignity of the characters (the best example is The holy innocents); friendship and human solidarity (as they appear in, for example, his short The drunk, arising from his studies at the Institute for Cinematographic Research and Experiences, or in his second feature film, Young Sánchez); uprooting (The phonies, his first feature, or The old music); the sea, and a huge narrative engine in his cinema: autumnal loves, something that is underlined in a film focused on the subject, The birds of Baden-Baden, when showing open a copy of Late loves scored by Pío Baroja. And all through a fascinating gallery of losers, which Monleón extols through the images of With the east wind (1966), with Antonio Gades and María José Alfonso, one of his favorite films, born from a story by Aldecoa, and whose commercial disaster led him to accept the musical films that he shot with Raphael in the late sixties, as When you are not here.

A moment from ‘Mario Camus, according to the cinema’, by Sigfrid Monleón.

That is why in the documentary Camus jokes about a phone call to ask him if he is active and entrust him with another project. “A man of action like him, who worked for decades without stopping, ended up retired in that apartment after some films in the nineties that have now appreciated a lot … Let’s say that he was very detached from his cinema, resigned, living his last six years only after the death of his wife, and after a confinement by the covid that altered his social routines, such as the weekly game of dominoes. For this reason, he suddenly liked talking about cinema again ”, recalls Monleón.

After the viewing on September 1, with an effort Camus got up and went out to the terrace to talk to Monleón. “We chatted, and finally he did something that he hadn’t done before: he walked me to the door. Both he and I knew it was goodbye ”.