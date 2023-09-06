Numbers are often called cold. However, they also know how to transmit emotions. And shake, incidentally, something as warm as hearts and consciences. Some 300,000 children were stolen in Spain between 1940 and 1990, according to estimates by the main associations of those affected. And as it stands out, in its beginning, the film Especially at nightby Victor Iriarte. From there, the film is dedicated to narrating one of those stories, that of Egoz and his two mothers. Dramatic and unfair, like all. Fictitious, but it could be real. To the astonishment of the broad global public that must be unaware of such a catastrophe. And that, now, you can discover it at the Venice film festival, where it is screened the length in the Giornate degli autori section.

“It is a black chapter of our recent history. And a pending subject of our memory. But it’s not on the agenda. We wanted to give it a voice, also through a creative response ”, underlines the filmmaker, who makes his debut in his feature length at 47 years of age. Although in the seventh art, in reality, he has lived half his life: a programmer for Tabakalera, in San Sebastián; worker at the festival in the same city and at the Elías Querejeta film school; assistant director; and interlocutor in talks with many other creators that he has known closely. Until, from so much talking, he began to wonder: “And how would I do it?”

He has done it, then, through the eyes of two women and a very personal stamp. Vera (Lola Dueñas) searches for answers, but they always leave her alone with her questions. She knows that she couldn’t take care of her baby when she was born. But she is also aware that she gave birth, of course. So where is the child now? What the hell is that “not recorded”? Cora (Ana Torrent), on the other hand, was told that she could not have children. So she was given a suckling, along with a lie: she no longer had a mother, she had died in childbirth. Egoz, directly, was left without a past. And with what Iriarte defines as “cosmic loneliness”.

This is how it happened, in Spain, not many decades ago, thousands of times. And so they told the director mothers and sons who suffered it in his own skin. “It was an investigation that was more emotional than journalistic. The feeling most shared by them was impotence and abandonment by the one who should protect them in a democratic state”, affirms Iriarte. In the film, Vera defines it as “being in two places at the same time, without being able to rest.”

The film itself tries to move between various sites. Four chapters, different genres, of the not to go to melodrama, and the search for the best visual solution for each moment. With ideas and courage. Without fear of risking, trying, surprising. Even, if anything, fail. And with the support, in production and during the process, of two heavyweights of Spanish cinema such as Isaki Lacuesta and Isa Campo. “I can no longer be a young promise, I don’t want to prove anything. It was not about ‘let’s see how we tell this in a strange way’. It came naturally to me. I take making films as the freedom to experiment, not so much in the abstract, but with the elements of the story. I don’t put the subject aside: the story is important, and the form too”, reflects Iriarte. The performances, the soundtrack, the direction and the aesthetics: Especially at night He mixes his cards in a wonderful way to bother, or move. He only sins, at some point, of underlining his intelligence too much, or his indignation.

From left to right, the actors Lola Dueñas, Manuel Egozkue and Ana Torrent (d), last Saturday in Venice. Antonello Nusca (EFE)

Once again, in any case, Spanish cinema comes to denounce the biggest shadows in the country in Venice. Two years ago, parallel mothers, by Pedro Almodóvar, opened the contest and showed him the wounds that still bleed from mass graves and the nameless dead. In 2022, Juan Diego Botto put the focus in the margins, and the evictions that happen there every day. And now the babies stolen from Especially at night. “It is an issue that is swept under the rug. Every four or five months a case appears in the press, as an isolated story, and always sad, of a trauma and a woman who comes face to face with the system. But it is not addressed as a general matter related to the economy, ideology…”, criticizes Iriarte. And he lists the problems: bills that don’t come together, regrets that remain isolated, the request for a National DNA Bank. The papers requested by the victims never appear.

Perhaps the cry of the film will be heard in Venice. And from there, elsewhere. Because Spanish cinema almost never enters the official section, except for Almodóvar. O JA Bayona, which will close this year’s Mostra with The Snow Society, film reconstruction of the plane crash in the Andes in 1972. But practically every year national films occupy the parallel sections of the contest. Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Oskar Alegría, Raúl Arévalo, Juanjo Giménez, the aforementioned Botto… and, this year, three other projects. And, altogether, an authentic thesis on memory: the one that is losing Aitana, daughter of María Teresa Leon and Rafael Alberti, and filmed by her daughter Marina Alberti, in the homonymous short; that of Carlos Saura, honored through a restored version of The hunt; and the that accompanies the documentary in front of Guernicacommissioned by the Museo Reina Sofía from Yervant Gianikian and Angela Ricci Lucchi, and which show your full footage tAfter passing by the art gallery.

“It is very naïve to think that the films are only made by the directors. Today they exist long before being finished, they have sales agents who have several meetings to promote it. And, in this sense, a festival like this is a great showcase”, reflects Iriarte. When Especially at night is released, the filmmaker believes that the label “Spanish film that was in Venice” can help her. When leaving the room, however, the public will have another memory. The one of a stolen life. One of 300,000.

