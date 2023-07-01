An extraordinary career, topped off by the victory of the Academy Award in 2006 for Little Miss Sunshine: farewell to Alan Arkin

Yesterday, Friday 30 June, the world of cinema learned with great sadness the news of the death of Alan Arkin. The interpreter and director was 89 years old and her three children, Adam, Matthew and Anthony, gave the sad announcement of her death. In 2006 he had won the Academy Award in the category of best supporting actor for his role in the film Little Miss Sunshine.

Alan Arkin was born in New York on March 26, 1934. When he was only 11 he moved with his family to Los Angeles where his father, a painter and artist, began working in the world of film set design.

From a very young age he began to study actingin parallel with high school and college education.

The first works were at theaterwhere he made his debut in the mid-1950s. Shortly thereafter he also began acting in films, with his debut in a small role in the film Cuban Calypso from 1957 by director Fred F. Sears.

The first major role came in 1967, in the film The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming by Norman Jewison. Film that also earned him the first very important awards, such as the first nomination for the Academy Award and the victory of his first and only Golden Globes.

In all it was candidate to winning the coveted statuette of the Academy for four times. In addition to the first already mentioned, she was nominated in 1969 for her part in The Scream of Silence, in 2013 for her part in Argo and in 2006 for the film Little Miss Sunshine.

For the latter, he managed to win a well-deserved statuette in the category of Best Supporting Actor.

The announcement of Alan Arkin’s death

His people took care of giving the sad announcement of Alan Arkin’s death three children. Adam and Matthew, born from his first marriage to Jeremy Yaffe, and Anthony, born from his second marriage to Barbara Dana.

The three wrote one official notethen released on the tabloid’s website People. The press release reads:

Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man. A loving husband, father, great grandfather and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed

His last job was in 2022 when he lent his voice in the animated film Minions 2: How Gru becomes evil.