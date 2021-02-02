A rainstorm as only dozens of fire hoses can release, powerful fans pointed in the right direction to shake everything off, close-ups of torn trees, a rock slide. So begins the house of death (1934), by James Whale. On a deserted road in Wales, beloved land of ghosts, the three passengers in a car, a young couple and a friend of the same age, are caught in this storm. At night, two windows light up. Saved. They are going to knock on the heavy wooden door. It opens under their repeated blows. The broad shots of the nocturnal apocalypse are followed by a very close-up of the one who comes to open the door, Morgan, the servant. Shaggy, low forehead and bushy hair, one-eyed, belching rumblings taking the place of welcoming words, it’s Boris Karloff. Yes, that of Frankenstein, but grimaced to a point that the latter could in retrospect pass for the competitor justly awarded a contest of male grace.

The tone is set. We are indeed in one of those horror films that the cinema of the early days of talking (perhaps because it was allowed to emit in clear the cries of terror until then devoted to subtitles). Because, for terror, we will be served: a master of the house, a ceremonial provincial nobleman with worrying stiffness, and his deaf and bigoted old sister, who cannot start a meal without mumbling thanksgiving, begin to worry these young people. people in search of human warmth. This is only the beginning: a dying old man, father of these two cursed, a madman, recluse in the attic, will appear throughout the story. A fire and attempted murder and rape, Morgan, having forced on the gin, finds the young woman to his liking. And even the appearance on the scene of two other castaways of the storm, a very young and funny Charles Laughton, but already as well endowed with belly as in his later roles, and his companion, kind evaporated, could not relax the atmosphere. On the contrary. The more the merrier, the more likely we are to be scared. What is not lacking, indeed. But James Whale knows his stuff. So he will find a way to slip into the heart of this hell a bluette: the young friend of the first two castaways on the road and the crazy companion of Charles Laughton will fall in love with each other with the promise of marriage for better days.

This is how the films we love go: in the dark of the night, we know that dawn will come and a rooster crows, that the rain will stop since the filmmaker will have sent the firefighters and their fire hoses back to the barracks and that travelers will be able to hit the road again.