You might not be a fan of “special effects”, the main selling point of today’s big budget films. We may prefer them the touching finds of Georges Méliès in the first years of the last century, a man resting his head on a table by his side, or Selenites dancing on the Moon for spectators who came to meet them in spaceship shaped like large shells like we would see them during the First World War. We can… Yet we must see the film by Gilles Penso and Alexandre Poncet Phil Tippett: Dreams and Monsters (2019). For Tippett, an American, master of animation exploits of nonhuman creatures, killing machines of Robocop (Paul Verhoeven, 1987) to the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park (Spielberg 1993), it is indeed poetry that is at stake here too. From an obsession to use the possibilities of the cinematograph more and more widely. Of his dream power. As for Méliès. A name that also comes up in the film. At a time when the advent of digital technology risks making frame-by-frame animation obsolete, a method in which he was an undisputed master, Tippett is sorry at the idea of ​​becoming useless, Spielberg shakes him: “Look at Méliès, he said to him, he never stopped inventing. Learn to master this new technique. “ And Tippett got down to it. With the help of his wife, Jules Roman, he converted his workshop, which made inert puppets, which was brought to life by filming, into a computer lab. Victory: the antediluvian monsters moved more naturally than ever.

You could believe that it was now possible for a human today to meet them at the corner of a wood. Power of cinema. Thus the one who, at 5 years old (he was born in 1951), had dreamed, in front of the King Kong (1933), by Cooper and Schoedsack, then shown on television, Bringing Life to Beings that no one knew, became at the end of his career “visual effects supervisor”. The master, who had started with Star wars (1977), by George Lucas and his aliens, chained with Joe Dante and his Piranhas(1978), with steel teeth, had started by making on a corner of a table small clay critters with disturbing shapes.

