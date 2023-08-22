Lionel Messi and company are looking for a new final to win another title with inter miami after the consecration in the League Cup 2023 last weekend in front of Nashville SC. The Florida team will hold an important match for the semifinal of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup 2023 next Wednesday August 23rd.
The rival that the team commanded by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino be cincinnatia team that comes from being thrashed in Major League Soccer 3-0 against Columbus Crewdespite this, remains the leader of the Eastern Conference with 51 points.
In case of getting the pass to the grand final, the whole of Miami would play the final of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup 2023 at the end of September facing the winner of the key between Houston Dynamo and Royal Salt Lake.
