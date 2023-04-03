The residents of Cieza recovered the urban bus on Monday after three years without this service, which returns with stops in the old town and in the residential area of ​​Ascoy, where until now it did not arrive. In total there will be 24 stations that will be traveled in the morning from seven in the morning to three in the afternoon. The price per trip is 1.50 euros.

The new bus, powered by diesel, has five seats and one more for people with reduced mobility or wheelchairs. The mayor of Economic Development, Antonio Moya, indicated that “a minibus has been chosen so that it can access the old case and provide service to the residents who live there.” He added that “the concessionary company has a contract for the next fifteen years.”

For his part, the mayor, Pascual Lucas, recalled that the urban bus “is not a municipal competence, since our city has less than 50,000 inhabitants; However, the government team that he leads believes that people’s quality of life must be above all things ». Lucas explained that, after a long administrative process that consisted of two tenders, “the bus is a reality. I want to thank the company for its commitment, since it makes a state-of-the-art vehicle available to Cieza”.

Opposition criticism



The concessionary company, Autocares del Segura, stopped providing the service in 2020, alleging that the service was deficient. The City Council tried to restore the urban bus on several occasions. The first tender was deserted, while in the second the same company that had previously offered the service presented itself. Of course, with improvements in the technical specifications, such as a greater investment.

The spokesperson for the PP in the City Council of Cieza, María Turpín, was pleased that, “finally, the urban bus has returned to the streets of the city”, although she regretted that “three long years have had to pass for the residents to can enjoy this service. The popular mayor indicated that “the route can be greatly improved, because it will take more than an hour to complete the complete circuit and with a schedule only in the morning.” Turpín also regretted that “the vehicle is not at least hybrid, but diesel, since in this way we would have anticipated the fulfillment of the 2030 agenda.”

For her part, the Cs spokeswoman, Mónica García, also expressed her satisfaction and recalled that her group has been demanding the resumption of the service “from the moment it stopped being provided in 2020 and even before, when the concessionaire at that time communicated the decision to cease.” She added that “the PSOE was not in favor of increasing the budget item, but under pressure from both the opposition and the neighbors themselves, it has had no choice but to give in.”