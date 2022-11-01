The Cieza Local Police identified twenty minors during Halloween night who were caught carrying out acts of vandalism and from whom two katanas, a baseball bat, a knife and several dozen eggs were seized.

The main incidents occurred in the Balcón del Muro, where several calls alerted that a group of young people were throwing eggs and tangerines at cars passing below, with the consequent danger to traffic. After becoming aware of the police presence, the authors fled.

There were also incidents in the area of ​​the old case and the center of the city, where thugs threw eggs at facades and vehicles. As they were minors, there were no arrests, according to municipal sources.