Groups of families celebrating carnival this Tuesday. / Pascual Gomez

The Local Police of Cieza proceeded on Tuesday afternoon to disperse dozens of people who were disguised as carnival in various places in the city. The agents were informed through several calls of the presence of father and children in areas such as Plaza de España, Paseo or Esquina del Convento, and that they were celebrating carnival.

After going to these places, the uniformed men proceeded to disperse these people, indicating that all celebrations and parties are prohibited due to the pandemic. The City Council recalled that the city is in an extremely serious situation due to the high incidence of the coronavirus, a circumstance that led the mayor, Pascual Lucas, to request the intervention of Public Health after the outbreak of more than 30 people detected since Monday.