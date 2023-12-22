Saturday, December 23, 2023, 01:10



The Cieza Local Police are looking for a resident of the municipality as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of material damage by allegedly causing the puncture of a patrol car wheel in retaliation for a previous fine that the agents had imposed on him.

The events occurred a few days ago during a massive Christmas event, when the agents realized that a wheel on the patrol vehicle had been punctured, presumably intentionally.

The agents' investigations led to two witnesses, who described the middle-aged man and other personal information. Furthermore, another witness stated that the alleged perpetrator of the material crime had commented on his intention to do so after being fined for alleged improper parking.