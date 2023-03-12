This Saturday, the 2023 season began for the Caballeros de Culiacán, who opened the doors of their fortress to their faithful fans, who responded and filled the JSM Sports Center, hoping that this team will break the championship drought, which dates back to 2010.

Julio César Cascajares, director of ISDE; Aline Guerra, from the Welfare Secretariat; and José Ángel Beltrán, director of IMDEC; they accompanied the president of the Knights, Saúl Saldaña; during the opening ceremony, Cascajares being in charge of launching the first basket.

Authorities present at the inauguration. Photo: Alfredo Payan.

After that, he went on to the artistic numbers, where a dance group was in charge of igniting the spirits of the fans; while the Little Knights also showed their artistic skills. Jazper, the mascot of the Nobility also did his thing on the stave of the formerly called Parque Revolución.

After that, the national anthem was sung, closing with a flourish with the presentation of the Knights, who one by one came forward before the ovation of the culichis, who left satisfied with the victory of their team.