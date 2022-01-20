New analysis of CIA data on Havana Syndrome indicates that the syndrome is not a campaign against US diplomats and intelligence officers. This was announced on January 19 NBC citing sources.

According to six interlocutors of the channel who got acquainted with the results of the study, so far the CIA does not exclude that foreign citizens may be involved in the syndrome. However, hundreds of other cases of manifestation of the “Havana syndrome” were recorded, which were explained by other reasons.

It is noted that victims of the syndrome expressed disappointment with the results of the CIA study. It is also indicated that the conclusions of the CIA were not agreed with the US Department of Defense and other departments.

Since 2016, American diplomats began to be affected by an unknown disease. Symptoms include a “buzzing” or “grinding metal” sound in the ears and a throbbing headache. Then there may be fever and severe intracranial pressure. In addition, it was said about fatigue.

Cases were observed in several embassies in Havana, which is why the combination of symptoms was called the “Havana syndrome”. Approximately 200 employees on all continents are said to have been affected. There is still no explanation for this phenomenon. According to some versions, the “Havana syndrome” is the result of the use of secret weapons.

In connection with incidents due to alleged acoustic attacks in September 2017, Washington withdrew some of the diplomatic staff from Cuba. Cuban experts, in the course of their own investigation, did not find evidence of accusations made by the Americans of acoustic attacks. Moreover, they came to the conclusion that in this case it was about the chirping of crickets or cicadas.

At the same time, on June 27, 2021, the American media reported that US intelligence suggests that Russia is allegedly responsible for a number of mysterious incidents with American civil servants abroad who could have been subjected to covert acoustic attacks. However, no evidence of the blame attributed to Moscow for such attacks was provided even then.

On November 25, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow rejects any hint of Russia’s involvement in the so-called “Havana syndrome”. On the same day, Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the situation with the “Havana syndrome” is more like some kind of detective story or a James Bond movie.