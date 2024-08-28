CIA Deputy Director Cohen: Ukrainian Armed Forces Intend to Hold Occupied Part of Kursk Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) intend to hold the occupied part of the Kursk region. This was stated by the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the USA David Cohen, reports Reuters.

According to him, Ukrainian troops will try to hold the part of the Russian region they have occupied for “some period of time.”

The CIA Deputy Director believes that the Russian Armed Forces will launch a counteroffensive in the Kursk region, which, according to Cohen, will be difficult.

Earlier, former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter stated that the Ukrainian command paid a high price for the attack on the Kursk region, since now the Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering a major defeat in the Donbass.