CIA chief Burns: Ukraine will negotiate with Russia in a year without US help

CIA chief William Burns named the reason why Ukraine will be forced to enter into peace negotiations with Russia within a year. He predicted that Kyiv would agree to such a step if Washington did not provide it with additional financial assistance. Writes about this on Tuesday, March 12 RIA News.

“He [президент России Владимир Путин] interested in such negotiations where he can dictate the terms,” Burns noted at a hearing of the US House Intelligence Committee.

In his opinion, the lack of new military assistance will lead to an even greater retreat of the Ukrainian army and will affect Washington’s interests not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov assessed the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine. He noted that now Kyiv consistently denies it.