The Israeli spy chief arrived in Cairo this Tuesday as part of a delegation that will talk with representatives of Qatar, Egypt and the United States about a truce proposal in the Gaza Strip, Israeli authorities reported.

The director of the Israeli Mossad, David Barnea, will meet the head of the American CIA, William Burns, they indicated to AFP Israeli officials who requested anonymity due to the nature of the issues discussed.

The Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, will be at the Cairo meeting. who also serves as the country's diplomatic chief and has mediated previous truces in Gaza.

There will be no Hamas delegation at this stage of the discussions, said to AFP a source of the Palestinian movement.

Hamas has said it is “open” to negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, despite Israeli rejection of its proposals.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that his country will continue its campaign to destroy Hamas, by sending soldiers to the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where 1.4 million people are sheltered. .

The conflict in Gaza erupted on October 7 when Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people. and took about 250 hostages. Some 130 hostages remain in Gaza, according to Israel.

In retaliation, Israel vowed to “annihilate” Hamas, the Islamist movement classified as terrorist by Israel, the United States and the European Union (EU). The Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave has already left 28,340 dead in the Gaza Strip, mostly women, adolescents and children, according to the territory's Ministry of Health.

International pressure for a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas, which would include a new release of hostages, intensified in recent hours amid the threat of an Israeli offensive on Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip take refuge.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ordered his army to prepare an offensive on Rafah, on the border with Egypt, where more than half of Gaza's population is currently concentrated, according to the UN.

On Monday he insisted on his determination to maintain “military pressure until total victory” against Hamas, of which Rafah is the “last bastion”, to free “all the hostages.”

Hours earlier, Israel freed two Israeli-Argentine hostages in Rafah, during a nighttime operation accompanied by bombings that left a hundred dead, according to Hamas authorities, in power in Gaza.

Evacuation of residents of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

The United States, Israel's main ally, opposes a large-scale operation without a way out for civilians cornered on the closed border with Egypt, in the extreme south of Gaza.

The American president, Joe Biden, demanded this Monday from the Israeli forces a “credible” plan to protect the Palestinian population as a precondition for any offensive, during a meeting at the White House with the King of Jordan, Abdullah II.

“We cannot allow an Israeli attack on Rafah,” where the humanitarian situation is already “unbearable,” declared Abdullah II, who urged “a lasting and immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip.

“The United States is working on a hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas, which would immediately bring a period of calm of at least six weeks in

Gaza,” Biden said.

This period could lead to “something more lasting,” the American leader added.

At the same time, This Tuesday China urged Israel to stop the military operation in Rafah “as soon as possible” and warned of a “serious humanitarian disaster” if the fighting does not stop.

We cannot allow an Israeli attack on Rafah where the humanitarian situation is already unbearable

In the face of international fear of a large-scale military offensive, Netanyahu affirmed on Sunday that Israel would open “a safe passage” for the population to leave Rafah, without specifying where it would be.

“Where are they going to evacuate them? To the Moon?” asked the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in Brussels.

The UN will not associate itself with “a forced displacement of the population” in Rafah, warned the spokesperson for the organization's secretary general.

The prospect of an offensive is “terrifying,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, while International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan said he was “deeply concerned” about the fate of civilians. .

Hamas warned on Sunday that an offensive in Rafah would “torpedo” any agreement on the hostages.

