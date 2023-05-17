A CIA commercial to recruit anti-Russian spies. The American agency is looking for informants and is trying to contact them with a video posted on Telegram. The clip, reminiscent of a spy film, shows Russian citizens – played by actors – “who have made the difficult but important decision to get in touch with the CIA through the Tor anonymous information system. The CIA wants to know the truth about Russia , we are looking for reliable people who know and can tell us this truth. Your information may be more valuable than you think.”

“We understand that Russians may come into contact with the CIA under a variety of circumstances. We highly value and respect people who are ready to communicate with us. It is our professional duty to protect everyone who works with us around the world. You are a military officer? Do you work in the field of intelligence, diplomacy, science, high technology, or do you deal with people from these fields? Do you have information about the economy or the top leadership of the Russian Federation? Contact us. Maybe people around they don’t want to hear the truth from you. We want to”, reads the message combined with the video on the ‘Securely Contacting Cia’ profile. “When you have contacted us, please be patient. We thank you for your courage. We carefully review the documents sent in order to provide an adequate response and at the same time ensure your safety.”