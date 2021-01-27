WASHINGTON – The CIA’s chief of counterespionage sent a note to retired officers this week warning them that should not work for foreign governments neither directly nor indirectly.

The note, which was drafted a few months ago but wasn’t sent until Monday, also urges retired officers to be careful when speak publicly on television, podcasts, panels or social media.

The letter stated that the agency was observing a “damaging trend” of “foreign governments, directly or indirectly, hiring former intelligence officials to increase their spying capabilities.”

Former National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, Michael Flynn. (AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster)

“I can’t beat around the bush: Former CIA officials pursuing this type of employment are engaging in activity that may undermine the agency’s mission to the benefit of US competitors and foreign adversaries,” he wrote. Sheetal Patel, CIA deputy director of counterintelligence.

Former CIA officials and historians said they did not recall a warning having been previously sent so wide to retirees of the agency in the form of email.

The novel means of communication (at least for the spy agency) is at least partially a function of the pandemic.

In more normal times, former officials are brought back to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, for ceremonies, briefings, or social gatherings, all of which offer senior officials the opportunity to remind them the adage that “loose lips sink ships.”

In his note, Patel suggests that he plans to issue annual updates.

Nicole de Haay, a CIA spokeswoman, said there was nothing unusual about the content of the email.

“We regularly reiterate the counterintelligence guidance to both current and former CIA officials, and reading more than that is a mistake, “he said.

Across the government there has been a push to raise awareness that foreign governments try to obtain information from former officials.

Last September, the FBI and the National Center for Counterintelligence and Security released a 30-minute fictionalized film inspired by the case of Kevin Mallory, a former CIA official whom the Chinese sought out through a network of professional contacts.

The warnings against work to foreign governments and the release of sensitive material to the public were not triggered by a single incident or disclosure.

But intelligence officials are concerned that people gathering information from public comments by retired CIA officers could create a “risk of disclosure. involuntary of classified information “.

Some former agency officials were offended by the note, viewing it as an attempt to silence retired officers or to restrict their rights from the First Amendment.

Across the intelligence community, not just the CIA, there have been issues surrounding the decision of some former officials, both high-level and junior, to work with foreign governments that have a track record. questionable human rights or difficult relations with the United States.

Former employees of the National Security Agency went to work for companies in the United Arab Emirates creating high-level spy and hacking tools, prompting an FBI investigation.

Some former CIA officials participated in an effort by an affiliate of DynCorp, a defense contractor, to help build Saudi Arabia’s intelligence capabilities.

The project was shelved after the murder of Jamal khashoggi, the Washington Post reporter.

More generally, former intelligence officials who advise foreign governments and companies have attracted scrutiny and criticism in recent years.

While working as an advisor to Donald trump during the 2016 campaign, Michael Flynn, the dismissed head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, conducted consultations for companies linked to the Russian and Turkish governments, work that was analyzed by federal prosecutors.

The rise of high-profile political consultancies in Washington, some of which do work for foreign governments and hire former intelligence officials as advisers or directors, has raised questions on Capitol Hill.

At a confirmation hearing last week, Senator John cornyn, a Republican from Texas and a member of the Intelligence Committee, repeatedly questioned Avril Haines, a former deputy director of the CIA who is now director of national intelligence, about her work to WestExec Advisors, a consulting firm co-founded by Antony Blinken, the new secretary of state.

Haines said he did not work at the foreign government consultancy.

In his letter urging former officials to reflect on their public comments, Patel did not cite any specific data that put classified material at risk.

But the agency is concerned that a variety of public comments from former officials could be gathered to reveal classified information.

“The risk of inadvertent disclosure of classified information, or confirmation of classified information by our adversaries, increases with each exposure outside of established channels of the US government,” Patel wrote.

Periodically in the history of the CIA, the agency has been thwarted by former officers who spoke to the press or wrote books.

The first wave of frustration came after journalists published articles critical of the agency following the failed invasion of Bay of Pigs in Cuba.

The next wave came in the 1970s, when various memories of the agency, some without undergoing a review before publication, something the CIA requires.

“What has changed now is not the ex-talking phenomenon,” said Nicholas Dujmovic, a former CIA historian who is now a professor at the Catholic University of America.

“What has changed is that with the digital revolution, the Internet and social networks, everyone has a platform. It is impossible for the agency to be aware, much less actively monitor, every time an ex says something.”

Opinion essays and other intelligence-related writing are required by the CIA to undergo a review office for approval before being published.

But the agency cannot review social media posts, television appearances, panel discussions or podcasts.

While any such show about intelligence agencies runs the risk of discussing classified events, Dujmovic said some were precisely the kinds of outlets the agency should encourage, not discourage.

“I think it is a risk that the agency must take in order for the American people to be

better informed about things he should know, “Dujmovic said.” There are many things that can be said about intelligence that they are not classifieds “.

Eric Schmitt contributed to the report.

c.2021 The New York Times Company