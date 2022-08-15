Hundreds of devotees gathered this Monday night in the Church of San Mateo de Lorca to venerate the Virgen del Cisne in the mass celebrated in her honor. After her, like every August 15 for 23 years, the ‘Churonita’ went out again in procession through Lorca, on the shoulders of the faithful who had promised her. Surrounded by believers, the majority of Ecuadorian origin, she crossed Príncipe Alfonso, Cuesta de San Francisco, Corredera and Álamo streets until she reached Plaza de España, where there were fireworks, music and traditional dances from Ecuador, to return to the temple through the streets Alamo and Lopez Gisbert.