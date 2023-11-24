The Spanish Catholic Church will create a comprehensive reparation plan for victims of sexual abuse and will compensate those affected without the need for a court ruling. The initiative, which has been approved in the plenary assembly of bishops and a few days before the members of the Episcopal Conference travel to Rome to be received by the Pope, was announced this Friday by the secretary general of the Episcopal Conference, César García Magán .

This is one of the measures adopted by the bishops in the meeting held throughout this week, a meeting in which the prelates studied a draft of the report from the office Cremades & Calvo Sotelo, with more than 800 pages, which aims evaluate clerical pedophilia.

The reparation plan will make it possible to establish common criteria regarding compensation, but also with regard to comprehensive care for victims, including psychological, spiritual and any other type of help. «It is an iter and a work scheme that has been presented by the coordination service of the child protection offices that has three fundamental lines: attention to victims, prevention and comprehensive reparation, which include all perspectives; social, spiritual, psychological and economic,” said García Magán.

The agreement is novel, because until now the decisions made by the Church regarding compensation, apart from what was established by the civil and canonical courts, were made autonomously by the congregations or dioceses.

The spokesperson for the mitrados did not want to reveal in what margins the compensations will move, although he did specify that the Church will always make reparations. If there is a court ruling, it will follow what the courts say. But if there is not, either because the aggressor has died or due to any other circumstance, the Church will compensate the victim if there is a firm moral conviction that abuse occurred. García Magán assured that the plan will see the light of day as soon as possible, although before that some statutory procedures must be completed. “In cases where a trial cannot be reached, there will also be comprehensive reparation, the product of a moral obligation.”

compensation fund



The Church will be present in the creation of a state compensation fund for victims if they are all present, including those who suffered attacks outside the ecclesiastical environment. If not, the Church will alone manage the compensation that concerns it directly.

The law firm Cremades & Calvo Sotelo has sent by email to the Episcopal Conference a draft, subject to modifications, with the audit report, of about 800 pages, “which does not correspond to the initially approved index.” Subsequently, it sent three annexes, with tables of complaints and prevention tables from the dioceses and religious congregations, García Magán explained. “Mr. Cremades has promised to deliver his report on December 15, what we have is a provisional progress that is being studied.”

This reparation plan will be accompanied by a statement that will be released throughout the day in which the bishops will formulate “a clear and explicit request for forgiveness to the victims.” In addition, the reason for the comprehensive repair plan and the steps taken so far will be explained.