New record collection record, 382.4 million euros (23.6 million more than last year), almost eight million declarations in its favor and an increase in 16 of the 17 autonomous communities, although the Catholic Church was It is resisted by the new filers, who for the most part do not mark any of the two 30.43% of the total. Even so, some good data for the Catholic Church, which in the year in which the presentation of the last PSOE congress proposes including other purposes for the X of the Income, once again approves with flying colors the “exercise of fiscal democracy” to which submits every year.

This is stated in the provisional data of the 2024 Income campaign (which corresponds to the fiscal year of 2023) and which was made public today by the Episcopal Conference. In this way, the number of statements in favor of the Church has increased by 208,841, reaching 7,839,984, “which represents a valuable recognition of the work carried out,” according to the institution itself. According to the same data, and taking into account the joint declarations, the number of taxpayers who “trust in the work of the Church” would reach 9 million taxpayers, the highest support figure since this financing system was used. through personal income tax.

In total, the amount assigned to the Catholic Church, pending final data, stands at 382,437,998 euros, which represents an increase of 23.6 million euros, 6.6% more than the previous exercise. On average, the contribution that the Church receives from each taxpayer who checks the X box is 42.5 euros.

The only blur in the results comes from the total percentage of filers who opt for the ecclesiastical box, which continues in a slow but unstoppable decline and stands at 30.43%, a percentage decrease that does not imply a reduction in income given that the total number of declarations has risen. It is precisely in this section, the new respondents, in which the least support is registered in favor of both the Catholic Church and the other box, that of “other social purposes.”









In this exercise, seven hundred thousand new filers have not selected any of the Xs, which implies a decrease of 1.5 in the marked boxes. In the case of the Church it represents a decrease of 0.56 points. “This information forces us to make a greater effort to explain the X box in favor of the Church and the meaning it has, an exercise of freedom for the taxpayer that does not mean paying more or getting less back,” explains the Conference Episcopal in its press release.