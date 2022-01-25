Hermitage of the Virgen de la Salud, in the area of ​​Agua Salá (Sewer). / JOHN LOYAL

The hermitage of Nuestra Señora de la Salud, in the area of ​​Agua Salá (Sewer), does not belong to the Diocese. Neither is La Milagrosa in La Garapacha (Fortuna), or another chapel in Jumilla. This is how it appears in the list published yesterday by the Church with the “incidences” detected in the assets that it registered in its name in Spain between