The German Episcopal Conference appointed for the first time in its history, a woman as general secretary. The decision seems like a clear gesture to the reformists, amid the crisis precipitated by the sexual abuse scandals what do I bring to a continuous desertion of the faithful in many parts of the country.

Theologian Beate Gilles is the first woman to reach the general secretary of the highest body of the German Catholic Church, just at a time when secular organizations are calling for reforms, including greater participation of women in senior positions.

The president of the Episcopal Conference, Georg Bätzig, explained that the election of Gilles was a sign that the Catholic bishops are ready to fulfill their announcement of bring women to important positions within the Church.

Gilles, 50, was previously responsible for issues related to children, youth and family in the Diocese of the city of Limburg of Lahn, in the federal state of Hesse.

Gilles thanked the bishops for their election and said that it was a great opportunity for her to work on the future of the Church.

“It is a time full of challenges and also very exciting for the Church in Germany. With the reform process and the synodal journey, something new has started,” he said.

The so-called synodal path is a series of meetings and discussions with lay people aimed at studying possible reforms in the German church, launched after the scandals caused by the cases of sexual abuse.

Reform requests

Among the lay movements in Germany there are calls for reforms that go further, such as the female priesthood or the abolition of compulsory celibacy, but the hierarchy is currently seeking a middle road that partially satisfies the reformists and does not create a crisis with the Vatican.

The criticism of celibacy is one of the most controversial issues since the first scandals of sexual abuse in ecclesiastical institutions broke out.

The laity also criticize the lack of transparency at least in part of the hierarchy on the issue of sexual abuse. In this regard, the most controversial case has been that of the Archdiocese of Cologne, where the Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki he refused to publish a report on the subject of sexual abuse that he himself had commissioned.

The assembly of the Episcopal Conference, lasting three days, is held digitally due to the imperatives of the pandemic; On the agenda is the issue of abuse, which has led to a sharp increase in people leaving the Church, although without specific mention of the Cologne case or the protests of lay Catholics against Woelki.

Exodus of the faithful

According to the Catholic theologian Thomas Schüller of the University of Münster, what is currently being experienced is “the largest exodus of Catholics of all time.”

“The believers are showing the red card to the Church but she does not quite realize it,” Schüller said in statements to the first German public television channel, ARD.

The expert recalled that even a large number of parish priests have opposed Woelki’s attitude, which has turned the crisis into “almost a rebellion.”

At the end of last year, the parish priest of Dormagen, Klaus Koltermann, called for Woelki’s resignation and, after he was threatened with disciplinary measures, another 34 parish priests expressed their solidarity with him in an open letter.

Schüller believes that one of the dominant themes of the assembly will be discontent with Woelki.

“Many bishops are concerned that Woelki’s resistance to admitting his mistakes will end up marking the entire Church. Especially young bishops who have been concerned with achieving transparency fear that they will be overtaken by widespread suspicion as representatives of the Catholic Church,” he said. .

The president of the Episcopal Conference admitted earlier this month that what happened in Cologne has led many to doubt the Church’s desire for transparency in relation to sexual abuse.

The apostolic nuncio in Germany, Nikola Eterovic, sent a message to the assembly in which he asked “to take times of crisis as times of grace” to get closer to the truth.

Eterovic closed his message with a quote from the epistle of Saint Paul to the Ephesians in which he asks his recipients to banish the anger from hearts and forgive each other.

