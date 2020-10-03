The gesture in itself is already unusual: an apostolic nuncio receiving a woman ordained a priest who has applied to one of the positions that the Catholic Church reserved exclusively for men. When Christina Moreira left the Paris nunciature this Friday, her face was a mixture of emotion and tension after a not easy meeting but at least it took place. Which is almost more than what this French woman of Galician origin and the other seven women who months ago decided to defy the rules of the Church and stood for positions of bishop, deacon, nuncio or priest, expected to denounce the “immense injustice” to prohibit women from occupying ecclesiastical posts reserved exclusively for men.

“I am grateful for the hospitality. It is the first time that I am received, knowing who I am, in a place that represents the government of my church, “he said at the end of his meeting with the highest representative of the Vatican in France, the nuncio Celestino Migliore. Moreira has spent five of her 56 years giving mass in A Coruña, since she was ordained priest by Bishop Bridget Mary Meehan, of the – not recognized by Rome – Association of Roman Catholic Priests (ARCWP, in English). This was the last of the seven meetings that the ambassador of Pope Francis has held, with great discretion, since September with these women, including a transgender, who demand a role and a necessary recognition of a Church of which, they maintain, they are fundamental part.

A gesture that salutes these lay Catholics, from very different backgrounds and careers —From doctors in theology to masseuse — but all deeply believers and eager that women like them can have a more active role in the Catholic Church. But it is not enough, they warn.

“We thank Celestino Migliore for this gesture of openness and his kind attention. It shows that a dialogue is possible (…) But a cordial listening is not a reform ”, the members of the collective All Apostles in a statement read by theologian Sylvaine Landrivon, postulant for bishop.

“We are convinced that the Church is at a turning point in its history. It needs to recognize – by word of mouth, but above all with deeds – that women have the legitimacy to occupy all positions, be they secular or ordained, of governance or spiritual. The Church, as an institution, must overcome once and for all its doubts in order to open the doors widely to women. If you want to remain faithful to Christ, you must remember that she never used gender criteria, “added Landrivon, accompanied by five other postulants who say they want to speak with the pope and that the French Episcopal Conference also listen to them, something that.

The unusual protest began on May 25, when the theologian Anne Soupa – the only one who to date has not been received by Migliore – presented her candidacy for the Archbishopric of Lyon to replace Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, a symbol of silence for decades. of child abuse in the French Catholic Church. Two months later, on July 22, seven other women also formally ran for nuncio, deacon, or priest. What better day, after all, than on the name day of Mary Magdalene, the faithful apostle of Jesus undervalued and even ignored for much of the history of Christianity, to claim a greater role for women in the Catholic Church.

“The Church needs women everywhere, I would say that even in hell, because the Church needs to be a human church and the human, if there is no female, it cannot exist,” Moreira said in an interview with EL PAÍS. The priest of the Comunidade Cristiá do Home Novo de A Coruña, 56, married to another priest – “there are two of us at the altar,” she smiles – and the mother of a girl is very clear that the absence of women in the ecclesiastical leadership does not it is a basic problem but one of hierarchies. “The institution uses a tradition that does not go back to Jesus, but much later, which says that men have been ordained. And I go back to Jesus and I go back to the first domestic communities, where when Jesus was resurrected, when the community began to be created, suddenly, people gathered in houses, in rooms. And who was in charge at home? Midwives, women. They organized the first Eucharists in their homes ”.

The transgender Loan Rocher, 64, was the first to be received, on September 14, by Migliore, who arrived in Paris in March to replace the nuncio Luigi Ventura, accused by several men of touching. “I told him about my desire to be a deacon to unconditionally welcome those who feel rejected by his church. I evoked the believing LGBTQI + people, who often have no other option than to be Christians from the periphery, ”he explains. Like Moreira, she assures that it is not a problem of the bases, but of the hierarchy. “On the ground we have openings, we are listened to, but at the top they are still not up to date, so there is a problem.”

For these women, the Church has a problem, but it is not feminine. “If the churches are emptied, if there are no vocations, it is because they really have a problem among them and they do not want to open their eyes to the reality that society has evolved and they have stayed in another era,” Rocher warns. “The message of the Church, right now, is hard to get people excited about. That is the problem that the Church has, not women, ”Moreira agrees.