He Pope Francisco warned that if the church “becomes an old thing, it’s going to die.” The Supreme Pontiff made this statement when answering one of the questions asked by young people in the video message with their prayer intentions for August, in which they ask to pray for the next World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon (Portugal), which he will attend.

The Pope explained that the Church “is not a club for the elderly, nor is it a youth club.”

The exact question of a young woman was “When I go to the Church in my neighborhood, I only see older people. Is the Church now a thing for old people?” In addition to what has already been mentioned, Francis stated: “Saint John Paul II said that if you live with the young, you also become young and the Church needs the young so as not to grow old.”

Referring to WYD in Lisbon, the Pope pointed out: “Mary got up and left without delay (…) Because Mary, as soon as she knows that she is going to be the mother of God, does not stay there taking a ‘selfie’ or presuming. The first thing she does is set off, in a hurry, to serve, to help.”

And he advised the young people: “You also have to learn from her to set out to help others.”

Regarding what he expects from WYD, he commented that he would like to “see in Lisbon a seed of the world of the future. A world where love is at the center, where we can feel like sisters and brothers.”

He added: “We are at war, we need something else. A world that is not afraid to bear witness to the Gospel. A world with joy, because Christians, if we do not have joy, we are not credible, no one believes us.”

