It was predictable. After the grace period that is granted to every government that begins and after the outbreak of a pandemic that forced to join efforts and postpone criticism, the Church is returning with its questions to the power of the day. Among them, with the one that he insisted the most in recent decades – and that is most linked to his doctrinal demands: poverty.

Reasons were not lacking for the bishops in the last half century to crush more and more force with their denunciation and demand answers. The percentage of poor people was 4% in the early ’70s and currently, according to the recent INDEC measurement, it is 42%. In other words, 19 million Argentines are poor, including 6.3 million children and young people.

The governments of different signatures that followed one another at this time not only did not reduce poverty -beyond momentary casualties-, but increased it. But all that is history. The current problem, for the Church, is that the leadership – not only the ruling party – is being fully involved in solving this problem.

Pope Francis in the Vatican, this Holy Thursday. Photo VATICAN MEDIA

In this context, the Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Cardinal Mario Poli, did not go around in the Mass on Holy Thursday to say the obvious after knowing the INDEC figures (strictly speaking, anticipated by the UCA): that the number of poor people reached “is humiliating” as well as that “it is alarming ”the number of indigent minors.

Since the 2001 crisis – which triggered poverty to unprecedented levels – the bishops have been insisting on the need for major agreements on state policies to resolve the issue of poverty first and foremost. Despite an acceptance of the proposal in electoral campaigns, the winners never implemented it.

They also regret another obvious point: that the sadly famous crack complicates any understanding. They do not see on the part of the main exponents of the deep political division -Cristina Kirchner and Mauricio Macri- a vocation to advance in that sense. After all, they did not do it in their presidencies either.

Even more serious: they observe that the ruling party is busy in matters unrelated to social emergencies such as a rigged judicial reform to achieve impunity for Cristina Kirchner and conspicuous Kirchnerists and with ministers and legislators who denigrate independent judges, prosecutors and journalists.

In addition, the bishops also do not finish digesting that the legalization of abortion has been prioritized in the midst of the pandemic and its impact on the level of poverty. In his homily, Poli considered that his sanction “came to light at dawn in Buenos Aires behind the common sentiment of the people.”

Although not explicitly, Pope Francis just said it in a video he sent to the country. “When the authorities do not consult the people, even for important and disputed laws regarding morality, the people are largely absent,” laments Francisco.

This concept – in which he is grateful for the more than one hundred thousand greetings he received for the eighth anniversary of his pontificate as part of an initiative of Father Pepe Di Paola – shows the current distance of his bond with Alberto Fernández.