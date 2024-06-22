Juarez City.- Through the Episcopal Dimension of the Pastoral Care of Human Mobility (DEPMH), the Church expressed its concern about the immigration policy of the Mexican State on issues such as bureaucracy in the delivery of visitor cards for humanitarian and permanent resident reasons.

Within the framework of World Refugee Day, he also pointed out the lack of resources to adequately care for people seeking recognition of refugee status that generate situations of precariousness and insecurity.

“We join the international community to commemorate World Refugee Day, a date that invites us to reflect on the situation of millions of people who are forced to leave their homes in search of safety, protection and a dignified life. This year, we remember with special emphasis the Holy Father’s motto for the 110th World Day of Migrants and Refugees: God walks with his people, which reminds us that the Lord is always present, accompanying and guiding those who find themselves in context. of mobility,” the Mexican Catholic Church announced through a press release.

The document signed by the bishop of Ciudad Juárez, national head of the DEPMH of the Mexican Episcopal Conference, recalls that the conditions of people seeking refugee status is a reality that demands both society and the church.

According to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there are currently more than 100 million people around the world who have been displaced by conflicts, persecution and violations of their human rights.

“In this context, Mexico has become a country of transit and destination for many migrants and refugees seeking a better future. Likewise, we express deep concern about the immigration policy of the Mexican State,” he said.

The Catholic Church also highlighted that through its various bodies, it will continue to support migrants and refugees, providing assistance and accompaniment in their integration process.

“We are committed to continuing to raise our voices in defense of human rights and to foster a culture of encounter and welcome. We firmly believe that each person, regardless of their origin or immigration status, are sons and daughters of God and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” indicated the bishop.

“On this World Refugee Day, we renew our commitment to justice and peace, and we invite all the faithful and society in general to join this cause… Do not forget hospitality, because for it some, without knowing it, they entertained angels (Hebrews 13:2). May this exhortation inspire us to open our hearts and our doors to those who need it most,” the document adds.