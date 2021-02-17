The figure in the whole country rises to almost 35,000 since 1998, according to the report sent to Congress and which opens the door to possible claims The archpriest church of Nuestra Señora del Carmen, in the Murcian capital, is on the list. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM

The Church has registered in its name almost 35,000 real estate properties throughout the country in almost twenty years, 470 of them in the Region of Murcia. Of these almost 500 properties registered in the last two decades in the Community, a total of 43 have a title other than ecclesiastical certification, and 97 correspond to different farms.