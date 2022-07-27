Monsignor Héctor Fabio Henao (Medellín, 1952) has once again had days as hectic as in 2021, when he served as mediator between the Government of Iván Duque and the Paro Committee in the midst of the social outbreak that the country experienced. Now, as a representative of the Catholic Church and relations with the State, he has an even more demanding mission: to take steps to establish peace rapprochements with the ELN, the country’s last active guerrilla group. The incoming government of Gustavo Petro has invited the Catholic Church to participate in its commitment called “total peace”, so that dialogues can be held both with that guerrilla and with other armed groups and paramilitary bands and alleviate the humanitarian crisis that many regions are experiencing. .

On his desk rests the report Territorial Violence: Recommendations for the new Government, from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner. Juliette De Rivero, the Office’s representative in Colombia, delivered it to him in person before it was made public. This is not unusual: in Colombia, anyone who knows the processes of violence knows that the Church plays a central role in defending the communities most affected by armed groups. The Episcopal Conference has previously participated in some of the five peace attempts with the ELN and is aware of the enormous difficulties involved in negotiating with that group. That is why Henao prefers to be cautious, although he is hopeful that this time peace can be achieved with the ELN. On the possibilities of submission to other groups is even more careful.

Ask:What progress was made in the recent meeting between the Church and the designated Chancellor?

Response: The meeting with Dr. Álvaro Leyva was an opportunity to renew the Government’s invitation to the Church to support peace efforts in the country. And the response of the Church is that we are going to continue working for peace. We renew our commitment beyond any ideology. Our work is focused on overcoming humanitarian crisis situations and towards building peace. And, therefore, in what we consider can serve the common good, to build consensus and peace. We will be willing to support with all the capacities that the Church has, both at the territorial level and at the national level.

Q: The Petro government speaks of “total peace”. How do you understand and what do you think your role is under that concept?

R. This is a concept of which we do not have all the components and it is very difficult for us to define it. It is a task of the government itself to make that definition, but we understand that it is the search for solutions with respect to the set of actors that are committing violence in the territories and that this would lead to different types of approaches and proposals for solutions that would have to be the subject of dialogue with these groups. That is what we have been told. We are very attentive to the support from the territories, to the participation of the communities, so that the voice of the victims is welcomed, so that a space is really opened so that the set of voices of Colombian society can be heard within of these processes.

P. Do you see more possibility of working to reactivate the negotiation with the ELN or with all the groups?

R. The resumption of negotiations with the ELN is undoubtedly a matter of great importance. We know that the ELN has also expressed the will to retake them and then some definitions will have to be given. It must be recognized that the ELN has an important territorial presence and that, historically, has had some impacts. At this moment we think that we must work to guarantee that the concerns and proposals of the communities are raised, the voices that show the way so that the ELN can also find solutions at a dialogue table.

P. And what about the other groups?

R. With respect to them, we are attentive to see what is the legal framework in which these conversations would take place. We know that everything that is the framework of public order and submission to justice is under discussion and review in the legislative world.

The incoming government of Gustavo Petro has invited the Catholic Church to participate in his bet called “total peace”. John Philip Rubio

P. In relation to the ELN, what do you think are those minimums for the country to once again trust in the possibilities of a negotiation with them?

R. What is very important not only in the case of the ELN, but in that of all the groups that initiate dialogue is that respect for human life be maintained. The key is that every effort is accompanied by respect for people’s lives. We want there to be a quick relief in the humanitarian situations that the communities are experiencing. From the Church we are also committed to taking the steps for justice that is restorative. In other words, to restore dignity and living conditions to the communities that have suffered the most from the confrontations.

P. In the history of the ELN there have been five failed attempts at negotiation. What do you consider key in this new attempt?

R. It is up to the government and the ELN to define which are the most relevant elements of the negotiation and which should be advanced. We consider the centrality of the victims in the process to be of enormous importance. This issue was widely discussed in Havana in the context of the peace process with the FARC. There are many questions and concerns around. We continue to insist that this issue must acquire full force. And this may be an opportunity to make it happen.

P. The designated foreign minister has said that they would work from the same agenda as that attempt. Do you know her? How was the participation of the Church at that time?

R. During the negotiations that took place at the Table of Conversations in Quito, the Church very actively accompanied the ceasefire. And, together with the United Nations, we designed a follow-up and monitoring mechanism for it. Then, undoubtedly, we had the opportunity to participate in dialogues on the different issues at the table and when there were some consultations that were held among civil society, we were also able to present our positions.

P. Could that verification mechanism be used now?

R. Of course, but it would have to be reviewed and adjusted. It’s been more than four years now so we would have to see what the current situations are and where it would apply, it may not be in the same regions. But there we have a base on which we have worked and that can lead to relaunching this mechanism. The Church’s presence in the territories would help ensure monitoring of the ceasefire.

Q. Did the Church maintain contact with members of the ELN during these years?

R. Humanitarian circumstances impose some type of relationship with different actors. It is very difficult for a diocese that has territorial coverage in areas where an actor like the ELN is present to have absolutely no type of contact. In this sense, there are unstable or circumstantial approaches to make calls to respect the civilian population and that can also create conditions so that a verification can be reached.

Monsignor speaks of the role that the Episcopal Conference will play in the peace rapprochement with the ELN and other armed groups. John Philip Rubio

P. It is often thought that negotiating with the ELN is the same as with the FARC. You know both processes. What do you specifically recommend to the Government so that it has clarity on how to negotiate differentially with the ELN?

R. It is very difficult to make that recommendation because we only know that the intention is to resume the negotiations and advance on the agenda that already existed, but we do not have all the details of the negotiating team, nor the conditions or where, and all that influences the mechanisms that are are going to adopt If the negotiation really resumes and advances, the Church will always give its opinion from the position of the people who suffer from the territories.

P. What message would you send to the ELN at this time?

R. That peace is always possible, that there are circumstances in which other groups have already adopted paths of reincorporation, that this shows a course and that the path is to express in democracy the proposals, the opinions, the nation projects that we each have sector of Colombian society. That is to say, it is not justified to do it from a plane of violence, but rather the paths of democracy are those that allow us to more effectively make solid the proposals that we have.

P. Are you optimistic about the possibilities of peace today?

R. One thing is optimism and another, hope. I keep a lot of hope that we can achieve it. We know that this is a complex country, with many different activities, with different roots, with different typifying identities of armed groups. We see it as a time to create greater openness in society and hopefully that is understood and respected from all angles.

