Migrants, government change of course after warning from the Church

The government Melons on the matter migrants decided to tone it down. The reason would be linked not only to the controversy that has been triggered on the issue Ocean Viking with the Francebut also for a “warning” – we read in Repubblica – coming from Vatican. Here are some of the reasons that led the executive to pick up the thread of the controversy over migrants and to sheathe the weapon of the fight. The possibility – something more than a warning – what if Italy had insisted on the line of intransigence towards the NGOthen they would find each other real opposition.

Not that of the minority parties, but of the Church. With public exposure at the highest levels. And it would have been an opposition with multiple objectives: including the one concerning the war in Ukraine. The first to raise some doubts – continues Repubblica – was Silvio Berlusconi. The Forza Italia leader contacted the force ministers to warn them: “Be careful, with this position we risk turn against the Pope“.

And to substantiate his alarm – continues the Republic – referred to talks interviews held with some representatives of church hierarchy. Some “messengers” from the Holy See then made themselves heard directly with the government and in particular with the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani. Start the legislature by also opening a formal dispute with the Holy Seewould have jeopardized all attempts by the centre-right to present itself as an expression of the world Catholic.

Also because signals had already been delivered. First just the Pontiff. Then i Italian bishops asked: «We are sure that closure towards migrants and refugees and indifference to the causes that move them are the more effective strategy and dignified?” Between Vatican And Paristherefore, the pincer He was becoming too narrow.

