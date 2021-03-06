The Argentine bishops of the Episcopal Conference came out this Saturday to demonstrate against the “violent repression against citizens“that was lived on Friday in Formosa.

The main leaders of the Church sent a letter to the Bishop of Formosa, José Vicente Conejero Gallego, in solidarity “with the situation that the people of Formosa are experiencing,” after the repression suffered by merchants and neighbors who demonstrated against from the return to phase 1 of isolation in the province.

“Certainly it is necessary to adopt all the sanitary measures that are necessary to combat Covid-19, within reasonableness and in accordance with the context of its circulation, but in no way can the exercise of any form of violent repression against citizens be accepted who claim for the full validity of their human and social rights “.

“Surely there will be no shortage of ways for the Church, together with other sectors of society, to promote dialogue and social friendship that definitively remove any form of personal or institutional arrogance, own of other tragic times of our country, “they added.

“We pray for the violence to cease,” concluded the letter signed by Oscar Ojea, bishop of San Isidro and president of the Episcopal Conference; l Mario A. Poli, Archbishop of Buenos Aires; Marcelo Colombo, Archbishop of Mendoza; and Carlos H. Malfa, bishop of Chascomús.

