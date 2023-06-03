Taking as a reference the fire of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on the night of April 15 to 16, 2019, a symbol of European Catholicism, the Italian historian and founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio Andrea Riccardi wonders about the crisis of Catholic Church, even more so, because of the danger of its disappearance in France, “the eldest daughter of the Church”, in Europe and in the whole world. A problem that not only affects Catholics, but also worries lay people and institutions interested in the human and cultural heritage of Christianity and whose possible disappearance they interpret as a loss of humanity for all. Notre Dame in flames evokes the current profound crisis of Christianity, but, looking at it carefully, Riccardi believes, it also evokes a crisis of the entire society. He sees mutual influences between the decline of the Church and that of Europe, between the political fragility of Europe and the religious fragility of the Church.

Riccardi notes in France an advance of Catholic traditionalism against the decline of institutional Catholicism. In 2018, two thirds of the French dioceses did not have seminarians, while Marcel Lefebvre’s traditionalist Church grew to represent 20% of priestly vocations. To this we must add that Catholic progressivism, very active in the 1970s and 1980s, has lost ecclesiastical prominence in subsequent decades and has had a low rate of transmission to the subsequent generation, until suffering an almost total loss among the youth. .

Does this crisis mean the end of Catholicism? Riccardi does not think so, who sees reality with a critical historical perspective, but with hope, certainly not naive and gullible. The crisis, he asserts, is a normal state for the Church, whose destiny is not to triumph, and even less to control society. It is a constant in the history of Christianity. In this regard, he deconstructs the mythical constructions of the “golden age” of Christianity, which are usually located in the past. The crisis constitutes, rather, an opportunity for a rebirth, to open up to a creative future, an alternative to the comfortable installation in the present and the sterile longing for the past.

In order to get out of the “decline”, he believes it is necessary to “thaw” the institutions, “put aside the vision of the leadership and opt for a community dimension”, embodied in “a new role for women” recognizing “the spiritual event” of the women’s revolution , renounce a self-referential Church, go out to the existential peripheries and understand the Church not as a Christianity of the masses, but as a network of evangelical, authentic and extroverted communities.

Andrea Riccardi also agrees with Pope Francis that an evangelical Christianity does not lose its identity by promoting the culture of dialogue as a way of life

Riccardi takes Pope Francis as a reference, whose base is the Gospel read in a Franciscan key and whose center is the impoverished people and groups, thus causing a true revolution: the poor as a theological and existential place. Historically excluded groups must enter the new paradigm of the Church of the poor and assume the role that corresponds to them, including women and LGTBI people, forming a plural community that welcomes sexual and gender diversity. He also agrees with Francis that an evangelical Christianity does not lose its identity by promoting the culture of dialogue as a lifestyle and method for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and establishing alliances between worlds, cultural traditions, spiritualities, religions and different subjects. As Raimon Panikkar affirms, “without dialogue, the human being suffocates and religions become stagnant”.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.