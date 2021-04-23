For the first time, the Spanish Church has given figures on the cases of sexual abuse of priests and has again intoned a ‘mea culpa’ after recognizing that “at some time we have been able to walk too slowly and, at other times, even look towards other side and wash dirty laundry at home, “said the spokesman for the Episcopal Conference (CEE), Luis Argüello, at the end of his plenary assembly.

The Spanish Church sent 220 complaints to the Vatican against Spanish priests for sexual abuse of minors in the last 20 years. According to data from the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, requested by the Spanish bishops, in the last two decades, from 2001 to April 20, 2021, 144 complaints have been received against priests and 76 against religious. Of these, 151 have been resolved and 69 procedures are still open.

However, Luis Argüello put these data in relation to the number of priests who have exercised the ministry in these 20 years, some 31,000, and to the 220,000 complaints of sexual abuse that have been filed in Spain in the same period. He specified that, although complaints against religious have been filed in the last 20 years, the events could have occurred earlier and also that these figures do not include lawsuits against non-priest brothers of a religious congregation or lay people, such as religion teachers.

The spokesman for the Spanish bishops defended the EEC against the “serious accusation” of the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, who said that the Church had been “an accomplice of sexual violence against children.” “On the crossing of statements, we wanted to get out of the way of a serious accusation of being accomplices, a word collected in Criminal Law,” said Argüello, who added that it seems as if the minister wanted to say that, “from the approval of the Children’s Law, the bishops are going to find out.