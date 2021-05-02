The Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immunobiological Preparations intends to release at least 7.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine “CoviVac” by the end of 2021. This was announced on Sunday, May 2, by the general director of the center, Aydar Ishmukhametov.

“Until the end of the year, I believe that it will be about 7.5 million doses at least,” he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1“.

According to him, after vaccination with the drug “KoviVac” immunity to COVID-19 lasts for about eight months. Ishmukhametov also noted that the Chumakov Center submitted documents to the Ministry of Health of Russia for permission to vaccinate people over 60 years old with the drug.

“The produced drug is always for people from 18 to 60 years old. This week we submitted documents to the Ministry of Health in order to expand these indications already, ”he concluded.

On April 29 it became known that in the Russian regions they began to vaccinate with the drug “KoviVac”.

Ishmukhametov said on April 28 that the institution had submitted documents to the World Health Organization (WHO) for the prequalification of its KoviVac coronavirus vaccine. According to him, this will make it possible to vaccinate third world countries with the drug and will contribute to the immunization of the entire population. He also noted that “CoviVac” can be effective against all new strains of SARS-CoV-2, since it is based on the antigens of the whole virus.

KoviVac became the third Russian vaccine against coronavirus after Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.