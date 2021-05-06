In a tight vote that was already in sight before the session, the Chubut Legislature approved the opinion of rejection of the Popular Initiative against mining. The approved project already had the approval of the Commission of Natural Resources and Environment that met yesterday Wednesday. The session was held virtually with the remote assistance of the 27 deputies that make up the chamber. Ultimately, the rejection obtained 13 votes in favor, 12 against and two abstentions. It was approved by a simple majority.

Before and during the session anti-mining groups mobilized in different cities of the province such as Esquel and Rawson, in front of the legislature. But there were no incidents as occurred on other occasions when the Chubut legislature had to deal with issues related to mining.

With the fall of this initiative, the chances of a mining project that involves a multi-million dollar investment will be carried out. Its about Deposit Christmas, owned by the mining company Pan American Silver. The firm assures that in this project investments are committed for $ 1.2 billion, the generation of a network of local suppliers, and the creation of 800 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs

What the Chubut deputies decided leaves the Popular Initiative on the road, at least for this legislative year. This project bearing the number 129/20 had brought together 30 thousand signatures and had parliamentary status since November of last year. Therefore, it had to be treated before the end of May in order not to lose that status. For this reason, the deputies decided to give him a definitive treatment today.

The result of the vote can be considered as the first “triumph” of Governor Mariano Arcioni in the Legislature taking into account that supports mining development in agreement with the President of the Nation Alberto Fernández. The Legislature has a peculiarity: only a year and a half ago it began to hold sessions with three blocks after the result of the December 2019 elections. Today it has 7 due to the decision of some legislators to form unipersonal blocks and the rupture of the “arcionistas” in two parts. One of them voted against the rejection of the popular initiative.

On several occasions there were incidents in Rawson when mining issues were discussed / Jornada

The legislators who voted in favor of rejecting the bill based their decision on the fact that it put at risk the continuity of other historical economic activities in the province and that today “generate work and have a social license”, as expressed in the foundations. They mentioned the Petroleum (Chubut’s main source of co-sharing income) and the production of aluminum by the Aluar company installed in Puerto Madryn since the 70s. It also closed the door to any mining project such as the one currently located in the central plateau area, the poorest in Chubut and that it awaits the approval of a zoning project that includes it in order to carry out the activity.

The rejection was approved by the deputies Xenia Gabella, Emiliano Mongilardi, Roddy Ingram, Graciela Cigudosa, María Cativa, Mariela Williams, Carlos Gómez (oil union member), Graciela De Lucía (commercial union member), Juan Horacio Pais, Sebastián López (left the Pro block), Pablo Nouveau, Carlos Eliceche and Miguel Antin.

Against the rejection were made by Josè Giménez, Leyla Jones, Rossana Artero, Angel Chiquichano, Zulema Andén, Carlos Mantegna, Mario Mansilla (former oil unionist) Belén Basckov, Mónica Saso, Adrián Casanovas, Tatiana Goic and Rafael Williams. While Manuel Pagliaroni and Andrea Aguilera del Pro, they abstained. Prior to the vote, a proposal by Deputy Lloyd for the project to return to committee was rejected by 15 votes to 10 and two abstentions.

Now the legislature He has in his hands the other project related to mining and that is the new zoning. It has a favorable opinion from the Natural Resources commission but on several occasions the deputies were unable to deal with it due to anti-mining demonstrations that caused serious incidents in Rawson with fires of public buildings included and due to threats received by the deputies who were in favor of the project. that forced the lieutenant governor and president of the legislature Ricardo Sastre to suspend the sessions..