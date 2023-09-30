Saturday, September 30, 2023, 09:06



The Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) has started a series of drone flights to study in detail the current geometry of the channel. The data collected will allow obtaining a much more detailed topographic survey.

As reported yesterday by the basin organization, unmanned aerial vehicles will fly over the Segura riverbed and the information they collect will facilitate future actions and analysis in the channeling of the river. The reason is that photographs taken from the air “will improve and expand the tools of the technicians and environmental agents” of the Confederation.

The drones will use LiDAR (laser technology for detailed topographic surveys) and digital photogrammetric restitution techniques. In the first phase of this initiative, the work will be carried out in the section of the Segura between the Contraparada weir, in the municipality of Murcia, and its mouth in Guardamar del Segura (Alicante).

The images will provide data on the maximum capacity of the sections where the river is channeled and the impact of erosion

The images collected will lead to a more precise and updated knowledge of the theoretical maximum capacity of the channeling by subsections. The geometry obtained and the use of the best two-dimensional hydraulic modeling techniques available will be especially useful.

“In addition, the results obtained will allow establishing a reference for the current geometry of the channel that will facilitate identifying possible future alterations, either due to invasions or erosion or sedimentation processes,” they added in the CHS.

A “detailed x-ray”



These works are included in the study that this organization intends to carry out in the main river of the basin, the Segura riverbed to “radiograph the river course in as much detail as possible.” The Confederation, an autonomous body attached to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, has a budget of 200,972 euros and an execution period of about five months.