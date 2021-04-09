In the meeting held between both organizations, the possibility of assigning rights to the Murcia City Council has also been discussed so that the receipt can be made cheaper for citizens CHS headquarters. / Huermur EP Murcia Friday, April 9, 2021, 1:55 PM



The president of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), Mario Urrea, accompanied by the water commissioner Javier García, held a working meeting with the president of the Board of Landowners, Diego Frutos, where they discussed, among other matters, the quality of the waters that circulate along the Rambla de Tabala that dump into the Zeneta ditch.

For this reason, Urrea promised that in the next few days staff from the Water Commission will visit the area to check the reported events ‘in situ’ and carry out analyzes of the waters that flow through the Rambla de Tabala to verify their quality. .

They also discussed the possibility of assigning rights to the Murcia City Council with the aim that the receipt can be made cheaper for citizens. The president of the CHS recalled that the transfer “must be carried out following the requirements and conditions set forth in the current Water Law, so it is necessary to prove which lands are no longer irrigated this hydrological year to verify that they were irrigated the previous year.” If this aspect cannot be proven, the transfer of rights is unfeasible.