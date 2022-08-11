EP Murcia Thursday, 11 August 2022, 18:05



The Segura Hydrographic Confederation is working on preparing to increase the water supply, given the possibility that it will not rain in autumn, which would translate, among other measures, into restrictions for irrigation around 25%, as explained the president of the basin organization, Mario Urrea.

In addition, he indicated that the Segura basin is currently in a state of pre-alert, which implies carrying out preparation actions for possible less favorable scenarios. If there are no rains in autumn, it would possibly enter “in an alert situation, where the supply of water for irrigation would have to be restricted by 25 percent,” said Urrea.

At this time, and in anticipation of the situation getting worse, the basin organization is working on an increase in supply, which would result in the opening of the drought wells. The drought wells are technically ready, but work is being done on the environmental authorizations for their opening, and this would not occur until the last phase, the emergency phase, is reached.