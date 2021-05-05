Calls for the “immediate withdrawal of chemical substances” to avoid “very dangerous” spills for the environment in Torreciega and the sealing of 5 tanks Zinsa hazardous waste pond near the Cabezo Beaza kindergarten and sports hall, very popular these days as it is a vaccination center against Covid-19. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM JOSÉ ALBERTO GONZÁLEZ Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 08:29



In November 2019, the Civil Guard denounced the existence of “leaks” of water contaminated by hazardous waste in the former grounds of Española del Zinc (Zinsa) in Cartagena due to the abandonment of five ponds and the death of protected birds in those deposits. The Ministry of the Environment then demanded that the current owner