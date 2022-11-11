Environmental agents of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) took samples this Friday for a possible unauthorized discharge to the El Albujón boulevard of the Torre Pacheco wastewater treatment plant. The collected evidence will be analyzed in the laboratories owned by the CHS in the Casa del Agua de Santomera.

Once the samples have been analyzed and with the definitive results, the corresponding sanctioning file would be opened, if necessary.

Likewise, the environmental agents also looked for evidence at the mouth of the El Albujón boulevard and at the exit of the La Pescadería boulevard in Los Alcázares to determine the physical and chemical parameters of the waters that flow into the Mar Menor.

Finally, it should be noted that the CHS carries out these actions on a regular and punctual basis when it detects an anomalous episode of unauthorized discharges within the Public Hydraulic Domain, which are usually associated with rain events in many cases.