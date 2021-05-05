The Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) is not willing to graciously assume the ‘hot potato’ that the Ministry of the Environment wants to transfer to it, which for the moment has avoided the requirement of the Higher Prosecutor’s Office of the Region to open files of environmental responsibility to a dozen agricultural companies in Campo de Cartagena, suspected of contaminating the Mar Menor with their brine discharges. When a year has passed since the Public Ministry urged to apply the legal principle of “who pollutes, pays”, to these merchants, the department chaired by Antonio Luengo has issued an opinion in which it indicates that the powers to demand the payment of These environmental damages correspond to the CHS, as they are infractions that supposedly affect the underground aquifers and some watercourses that constitute the public hydraulic domain.

This position, as LA VERDAD published yesterday, has caused a deep indignation in the Superior Prosecutor’s Office, which has already announced the imminent presentation of a contentious-administrative appeal in the Murcian courts to try to force the Ministry to follow its instructions and persecute agricultural firms allegedly causing damage to the lagoon.

From the Superior Prosecutor’s Office, led by José Luis Díaz Manzanera, there is no doubt that the powers to open these environmental liability files belong to the Autonomous Community, and this is how it will uphold it in its lawsuit against the Environment. A position that is faithfully shared by the CHS, even though its leaders, with Mario Urrea at the head, avoided entering into direct controversy yesterday with the department of the counselor Luengo.

The entity chaired by Mario Urrea is limited to stating that it will formally pronounce when a judge or a prosecutor so requests.



A ‘sub judice’ matter



In this way, and although an official spokesman limited himself to pointing out that no statements were going to be made on this matter, “because it was in the hands of the courts,” and that when a judge or a prosecutor so required, they would issue a report. With their arguments, other unofficial sources confirmed that it is in no way accepted that such powers are theirs to hold these ten agricultural companies accountable. «It is the Ministry that the Prosecutor’s Office has urged to open the files; We think that with that everything is said, “they concluded.

The request of the Prosecutor’s Office was directly related to the proceedings of the ‘Topillo case’, which since 2017 has been investigating the alleged spills of brine from a hundred farms that had been using clandestine desalination plants.