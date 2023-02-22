The Water Commissioner reported that the average concentration of NO3 has grown from 91 to 120 mg/l in the last two years in the groundwater of Campo de Cartagena
The concentration of nitrates in the groundwater of the Campo de Cartagena has increased in the two previous hydrological years, according to data from the Water Commission of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS). In its balance of the hydrological year, it reflects that the annual average has increased by 10% in the water samples analyzed.
