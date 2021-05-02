The president of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), Mario Urrea, believes that the modification of the exploitation rules of the Tajo-Segura Transfer which is currently being raised in the National Water Council and which he has voted favorably, “could have been postponed and raises a question of timeliness in certain sectors”, although he shares with the irrigators their concern in relation to the ecological flows of the Tagus.

And it is that, he points out in an interview with Europa Press, if it is too important a rise and the average annual value exceeds 7 m3 per second (currently it is 6 m3 per second) «an important part of Murcia’s irrigation production is put at risk, associated with the volumes of the head of the Tagus, since to cover the guarantee of the current hydrological planning there is no desalinated water that complements or replaces it «.

But, he defended again, in relation to the modification of the rule that «that would not end the transfer, the affection is minimal, reason why it would not suppose its aim «. And the fact is that this modification proposed by the Ministry “is a technical adjustment that does not put this infrastructure at risk, because” in the average annual calculation, almost the same amount of water is still received “.

“Irrigators see it as a first step towards the real problem, which is the ecological flows of the Tagus,” said Urrea, who has made it clear, next, that the desalination capacity foreseen in the current planning «is not enough to compensate for the volume losses greater than that 1 m3 per second increase in the Tagus’ ecological flows, all of which is conditional on the fact that the tariffs for desalinated waters are reduced by a lower electricity tariff, as a consequence of the use of renewable energies «.

Regarding agriculture, the Transfer contributes an annual average of 205 hm3, after which it states that «an excessive decrease in this amount would make it unfeasible, even with the contributions of the desalinated waters existing in the basin, that all the agricultural holdings linked to the Transfer could be maintained, such that they are formed as consolidated use in the actuality ».

In other words, he stressed, if the ecological flows of the Tagus increase by around 1 m3 per second, they are currently 6 m3 per second, “it could hardly be assumed”, but values ​​higher than 7 m3 per second “there would no longer be water and there would be a direct loss of direct agricultural production ».

Precisely, the basin organization finalizes in the draft of the plan this impact analysis that the different scenarios of future ecological flows of the Tagus suppose in the Segura basin. The draft is expected to be published on May 31 and will collect in economic terms the losses it represents for the agriculture of the Levant.

“We have water to last a year”



Urrea acknowledged that if the next few weeks until the end of spring were dry and it did not rain «we can probably enter a prolonged drought situation from July-August «, but with the reserves that are in the reservoirs» we understand that we can guarantee «this hydrological year and much of the next.

A prolonged drought situation, he explained, would imply the action of the Drought Plan with the measures that are contemplated in the same, that is to say, “a more exhaustive control of the consumptions”. Ultimately, he warns, if the drought situation were to consolidate and spread over time, “in a year we would consider what to do” and then it would be considered to start with the restrictions, which would start out soft. But he made it clear that if it does not rain, “in the reservoirs we have water to last a year and that a prolonged drought situation does not affect it.”

Urrea recalls that the stocks in the basin reservoirs are in a normal situation based on the value of the scarcity index, although he warns that a Pre-alert situation could enter in summer, “If it doesn’t rain enough”. Although it understands that, in principle, “there would be no significant incidents in the attention of uses, as long as these comply with the demands established in hydrological planning.”

He recognizes this fear that the alert level of the basin will increase, because “it is always there” and that is why the revision of the Special Drought Plans corresponding to the different hydrographic demarcations of the country was approved in November 2018, although he hopes that With the responsible use of all users, this hydrological year and part of the next can be attended to “normally”.

Likewise, it trusts that it will not be necessary to adopt drastic measures that entail cutting off the supply of water for human consumption and irrigation throughout this hydrological year, which ends on September 30. A different issue, he warns, “is the future to which the cuts that may occur in the surpluses available in the Tagus basin, as a consequence of new regimes of ecological flows that suppose higher volumes in the middle year compared to the current situation, could lead us. ».

Spring rains



Regarding the spring rains, Urrea comments that «are helping to make up for very dry months that we have had in the current hydrological year, such as October, December and February «. Specifically, the month of February in the basin as a whole has been very dry, since an average of 8 mm has been measured throughout the basin. In the headwater area, where the fallen water is easier to store, the situation »although bad, was not as adverse as it has turned out to be in lower areas«.

While March had some rainy days at the beginning of the month, in which the rains were distributed in a generalized way throughout the basin and can be considered very beneficial. The average rainfall reached 48 mm for the entire month of March, when the average in March of the last 70 years is 38 mm. Regarding the month of April, the rains are being more distributed over time, although the water that has fallen until April 19 is 23 mm, compared to an average value in April of 37 mm for the 30 days.

Illegal wells and desalination plants



Since 2018, the CHS has inspected 330 desalobradoras, of which 191 are sealed, 86 with a sanctioning file pending sealing and 53 dismantled. The CHS has reinforced the number of personnel dedicated to the surveillance and control of the Public Hydraulic Domain, in order to intensify the inspection action of irrigation surfaces, wells and desalination plants.

Specifically, in the last year the equipment available in the entire basin has increased by 28 personnel. Of which 18 are destined for the Mar Menor area (doubling the numbers) and the rest to other areas of the basin. Environmental agents “have issued complaint bulletins to agricultural holdings in the Campo de Cartagena area that total 7,005 hectares, of which 5,952 have a sanctioning file, spread over 393 different files.”

Of the aforementioned area, 2,988 hectares are pending resolution of the sanctioning file, while 2,964 have already seen their processing completed with a sanctioning resolution that has been communicated to the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia.

The regional government, for its part, has communicated that in 74 cases it has proceeded to the Agreement to initiate the Crop Restitution Procedure in accordance with Law 3/2020, of June 27. Urrea hopes that with the joint action of both administrations “the situation will be redirected and illegal irrigation will be expelled from the system for the benefit of those others who comply with the law and who are the majority.”