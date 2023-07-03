One affected by the expropriations alleges lack of hydraulic capacity of the project

The project to channel the La Maraña boulevard through a large green channel will receive allegations from at least one affected farmer. Víctor Fernández believes that “the project contemplates fewer flows than those calculated by the Segura Hydrographic Confederation itself”, so “if an amount of water comparable to that of 2019 or even less enters the projected flood park, it will spill into the streets of Los Alcazares. The farmer has entrusted an engineering study with the report that details what they consider to be errors in the CHS project. “The space that the boulevard of La Maraña once occupied is not recovered, including the section at the mouth, called the boulevard of the Pescadería,” he states in his reply to the project. Moreover, he considers that “it aggravates the risk of pre-existing flooding downstream of the action.” “In the event of a breakdown or breakage, it could aggravate flooding,” says the report of the affected person.

He plans to present allegations before the CHS to state that “phase 1 of the project is simply a channeling of the last section of the Rambla de La Maraña, with a meager hydraulic capacity of only 55 cubic meters per second, which would correspond to the flow maximum of the hydrograph of the boulevard for a return period of 10 years and that, unfortunately, will not contribute significantly to protecting the urban center of Los Alcázares from the current Preferential Flow Zone».

Víctor Fernández sees 6 hectares of his broccoli farm in danger, located in zone 1, according to the classification of the basin in the Law for the Protection of the Mar Menor. “They take away 50% of my land,” explains the farmer. On the expropriations, the president of the CHS, Mario Urrea, assures that in the first phase they will hardly be necessary. “Only in three plots, and the largest is 0.7 hectares,” he says. As for the allegations, Urrea points out that “they are still analyzing them and there is nothing firm about answering or incorporating them into the project.” The person in charge of the Confederation indicates that “it is evident that the project improves the situation of Los Alcázares in relation to the waters that come from the cross drainage work of the highway, but it requires that both Phase I and Phase II be executed, since separately the work would remain incomplete and its effectiveness would decrease.

Reporting by Alexia Salas.