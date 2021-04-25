The Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) continues firm in its surveillance of the polluting discharges to the Mar Menor. After the last episode of rains last Thursday, environmental agents of the basin organization took samples in Torre Pacheco of a new spillway from the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), owned by the municipality but managed by the Sanitation Entity (Esamur ), to the Rambla de El Albujón, which in turn flows into the lagoon.

The samples will be analyzed by the CHS to prove whether the water exceeds the polluting parameters set by the regulations. “It will also be checked whether these discharges correspond to those that the treatment plant has authorized” to dump into the promenade, said its president, Mario Urrea. In case of contravening the legislation in either of the two cases, the corresponding sanctioning file.

The concessionaire of the sanitation service investigates if any individual took advantage of the last rains to evacuate polluting substances through the sewer



This situation is not new, but the pressure from neighborhood and environmental movements In order to control the content of any volume of water that is discharged into the Rambla de El Albujón, the Confederation will not ignore any of these episodes.

In the case of Torre Pacheco, every time it rains in abundance in its municipal area, the WWTP does not have the capacity to store the water from the rainwater collectors and the sewers, and it is evacuated directly without treatment to the riverbed of the Rambla de El Albujón through a spillway. Regarding this situation, an Esamur spokesperson wanted to make it clear that the sample taken by the CHS “is from the water collected by the municipal sanitation network of Torre Pacheco, it is not purified water from the plant or a discharge from it.”

Without official record



From the City Council, the mayor, Antonio León, affirmed that he had no official record of the investigation opened by the CHS. Even so, he ordered the concessionaire of the water service and sanitation network to inspect “if, taking advantage of the rains, a private individual or company has dumped any contaminating or unauthorized substance into the sewer system.” In recent years, the City Council has opened “numerous files for this type of illegal dumping,” said the first mayor.

To prevent the treatment plant from evacuating wastewater without treatment due to lack of storage capacity, some works are underway. León stated that “it would be very convenient for the work to be speeded up, because they are not going as fast as they should.” The works, which began at the end of 2020, consist of the construction of a 6,000 cubic meter storm tank and a rolling pond with a storage capacity of 60,000 cubic meters.

3.5 million euros



This project is valued at 3.5 million euros and has an estimated execution period of twelve months. When the work is finished, it is foreseeable that the overflow of the sanitation network will end when it reaches the treatment plant, whose videos of water discharge into the Rambla de El Albujón have been spreading for years on social networks.

The main damage of this water, of diverse origin, is that it is discharged without being treated and comes from rainwater collectors and the sanitation network of the entire municipal area. In the details of the project, it is specified that the new infrastructure will divert the water to the environmental tank through a manhole that has a sandbox and a ten-centimeter-thick grating. In fact, at the entrance to the environmental tank there will be a fine sieve with a capacity of 7,200 cubic meters per hour and a cleaning system using dump trucks. The rolling basin will have a reinforced concrete base for mechanical cleaning and an impulsion system to the treatment plant of “one plus one” pumps for the treatment of stored water.

The start of the works lasted more than a year after the tender and award of the project, in 2019, because the Pachequero City Council finally had to expropriate a portion of the land necessary to undertake the construction works when it did not reach an agreement with the owners.